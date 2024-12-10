The Astro A50 X gaming headset has received another massive discount and my boss won't let me do anything else until I tell you about it

It's happening again. The incredible Astro A50 X has received another discount, which means that it's my sworn duty as a gaming deal expert to give you all the details. In fact, this saving is so good that I've dropped absolutely everything to do so post haste.

Right now the Astro A50 X is on sale for just $329.99 (was $379.99) at Amazon, which is a $50 discount. This is the lowest price its been since the Black Friday sale period in November and a great opportunity to get your hands on one at a decent rate before the holidays.

It's pricey, but the Astro A50 X is a seriously high-end model with loads of brilliant features. Read on for more information about today's discount, plus more on the headset itself.

Don't miss this Astro A50 X discount

The Astro A50 X is one of the best wireless gaming headsets on the market, scoring four out of five stars in my Astro A50 X review. I am a huge proponent of its incredible audio quality, which is only improved by the support for high-end features like Dolby Atmos.

On the head it's very light, flexible, and comfortable. There's also a flip-down mic that delivers clear recording performance.

The real strength of the Astro A50 X, however, and the big reason why it costs so much money is its supreme multi-platform capabilities. If you're like me and you game on a single screen with lots of different console, it's basically tailor made for that exact setup. You plug all of your systems into the Astro A50 X's hub, connecting one last HDMI cable to your monitor to get it all hooked up.

Then you can use the headset itself to swap between each device, which is a fantastic feature. It's way more convenient than fiddling with cables or input device settings each time I want to swap from PC to PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you also have lots of consoles, there's no peripheral I would recommend more.

If you're outside of the US and want to find a bargain near you, you can check out the best prices on this headset in your area below.