The 42nd Golden Joystick Awards will be hosted by Ben Starr, with guest presenters including Astarion and Princess Zelda's voice actors

The 42nd Golden Joystick Awards will be streamed live next month, and it's set to be hosted by voice actor Ben Starr.

Starr, known for voicing Final Fantasy 16 protagonist Clive Rosfield and Prometheus in Hades 2, is set to be joined by a host of guest presenters. These include Neil Newbon (Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3), Patricia Summersett (Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom), Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler in Red Dead Redemption 2), and Abubakar Salim (Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins and director of Tales of Kenzera: Zau).

On the upcoming awards ceremony, taking place on November 21, Starr had this to say: "I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be your guide to this year’s Golden Joystick Awards. We’ll be celebrating the greatest games of the past 12 months - but more importantly, the talented teams of people who made them possible.

"Tune in for an evening of fashionable festivities, where you can expect special guests, showmanship, and plenty of silly jokes. See you soon, and if you haven’t already, get your votes in now!"

This year's Golden Joystick Awards will feature 19 separate categories including Best Storytelling, Best Indie Game, Best Soundtrack, Best Lead Performer, and Best Gaming Hardware. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Astro Bot are leading the charge with five nominations apiece, whereas Helldivers 2 and Balatro put on a strong showing with four and three nominations respectively.

You'll be able to watch the 42nd Golden Joystick Awards live on November 21 via YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X / Twitter, and Steam. TechRadar Gaming as well as GamesRadar and PC Gamer will also be livestreaming the event.

Be sure to get your own votes in over at GamesRadar's dedicated Golden Joystick Awards page, too! You can vote right now and voting closes on Friday, November 1 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 11pm GMT.

