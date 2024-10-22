Microsoft reveals a new Xbox Wireless Headset featuring a raft of upgrades

Microsoft has officially unveiled its new, enhanced Xbox Wireless Headset.

Earlier this month, the reliable data miner 'billbil-kun' reported that the company was gearing up to launch a more expensive headset in November that would be called the "Xbox Wireless Headset Refresh".

Though not exactly correct in name, we now have confirmation that the new Xbox Wireless Headset is a "refreshed version" of the original hardware and it's available now worldwide for $109.99 / £99.99 / AU$163.56.

This all-black headset costs $10 more than the original and features an entire array of new enhancements, including Dolby Atmos support. This delivers "immersive, spatial audio that brings games to life in vivid detail" and "transforms your audio experience by revealing depth, clarity, and details like never before".

"With built-in support for Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X, you can experience sound with stunning precision, allowing you to pinpoint every footstep, explosion, or whisper," Microsoft said in its announcement post.

An enhanced sound experience 🔊✨ The new Xbox Wireless Headset is available today. Get yours here: https://t.co/XIn85b7diJ pic.twitter.com/5Mxm5pyMFzOctober 22, 2024

While the headset has also received a new updated, sleek design, other functions have also been improved. This includes voice isolation for clearer communication while gaming, as well as the auto-mute.

With the headset's Bluetooth 5.3, users can now directly pair their device with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices with seamless transitioning, while also boasting Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology, allowing ultra-low latency wireless connectivity for smoother, uninterrupted gameplay.

Battery life has also been upgraded, offering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.