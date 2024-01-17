Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3 outshine others at the Game Developers Choice Awards with seven nominations each

The nominations for the 24th annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) have been announced, and two of the biggest games this year are up for the most awards. There are some smaller contenders in the mix.

Baldur's Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are both up for seven awards each, tying for first place. Coming in at third is the atmospheric puzzle game Cocoon, and, while this puzzle game may be smaller than the two big hitters that are vying for first place, it shouldn't come as a massive surprise given that it's from the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside.

All three of these titles are also in the running for the coveted Game of the Year award. Alongside these, Dave the Diver, Dredge, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have also been nominated. This nomination may be another good chance for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to actually come away from an awards ceremony with a prize, as even with seven nominations at The Game Awards, it came away with no wins.

Across the board, there are 16 games that were released last year and nominated for various awards, including Alan Wake 2, Hi-Fi Rush, and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

You'll be able to see who's won and who's lost these awards on March 20 at the ceremony, which is being held in San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival Awards.

If you always want in on the action, then there is a chance for normal players to participate in the voting. An Audience Award ballot is also available for you to vote on, so you can help choose which of the 16 nominations deserves the top spot.

For more fantastic games from big and small studios, be sure to check out the best story games as well as the best indie games that are available right now.