Sony plans to release 'major' single-player games every year with Ghost of Yōtei and Death Stranding 2 coming in 2025

Sony seems to be redoubling efforts on single-player game output

The company claims it will release "major" single-player games every year

Ghost of Yōtei and Death Stranding 2 are coming in 2025

Sony has pledged to continue its single-player game output on PS5 and - seemingly - future PlayStation hardware.

As reported by IGN, Sony finance and IR head Sadahiko Hayakawa expressed the desire to keep up single-player game release on PlayStation consoles during an investor call.

According to Hayakawa, Sony plans to “continue releasing major single-player game titles every year from next fiscal year onwards.” To back this up, Hayakawa highlighted Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yōtei and Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - both of which are slated to launch in 2025 exclusively for PS5. We also can't neglect to mention Astro Bot, which launched this year to near-universal acclaim.

As for what we can expect in 2026 and beyond, well that's a little up in the air. We know that Insomniac Games is hard at work on its Wolverine title, and beyond that, PlayStation Studios has no shortage of development houses including Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Bluepoint Games, Bend Studio, Housemarque, and Bungie to name but a few.

It is a bit of a relief to hear that Sony plans to keep up with single-player games releases especially after its form on live-service titles. While Helldivers 2 continues to enjoy a healthy playerbase, the same cannot be said of the canceled The Last of Us multiplayer game or Concord - which abruptly shut down two weeks after it launched. That said, Bungie's Marathon and the Horizon multiplayer title are also still in development, so expect even more stabs at the live service model in the future.

It's also very likely that future first-party PS5 games will receive PS5 Pro enhancement features such as better framerates at higher resolutions and support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) which dynamically adjusts image quality as you play for the smoothest possible experience.

