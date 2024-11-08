New Secretlab Skins Lite let you overhaul the look of your chair for under $100

Secretlab Skins Lite start a $99 / around £75

They help protect your chair and customize its look

Available now from Secretlab

Gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab has revealed the all-new Secretlab Skins Lite, a more affordable version of the existing Secretlab Skins line. These lightweight chair wraps help protect your gaming throne while also offering an easy way to customize its appearance.

Secretlab Skins Lite are available now from the Secretlab website and start at $99 / around £75, which is significantly below the $169 / £169 asking price for the original Secretlab Skins. They use a new material and come in a wide range of designs, including licensed looks inspired by characters like Jinx and Vi from Arcane, Goku from Dragon Ball Z, and Illidan Stormrage and The Lich King from World of Warcraft.

A number of existing Secretlab Skins designs, including the cute Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy and Rebecca editions, will also be offered as Lite variants. The Skins easily fit onto the outside of your chair, with an application process that the company claims takes just three minutes to complete.

They provide complete coverage, maintaining the chair’s ergonomic shape while protecting its fabric against dirt and spills. Skins are also machine washable, which might make them a worthwhile investment if you frequently drop your gaming snacks while playing.

The Skins are compatible with Secretlab Titan Evo series chairs, which are some of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs on the market right now.

Elsewhere, Secretlab also recently released the Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner, another chair add-on that introduces additional leg support. This was followed by the reveal of the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition, an enhanced version of the Secretlab Titan Evo that has exceptionally comfortable cushioning and all-new plush materials.

