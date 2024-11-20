Save big on Star Wars Outlaws, College Football 25, and more with these Black Friday Xbox game deals at Amazon

Amazon has a range of excellent early Black Friday Xbox game deals that are well worth checking out if you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Especially as many of them are currently half price.
Right now, you can save big on many of the year's best Xbox games, including EA Sports College Football 25 at $41.99 (was $69.99), F1 24 at $34.99 (was $69.99) and Star Wars Outlaws - Limited Edition for just $49.99 (was $69.99).
These are just a handful of Black Friday Xbox deals available now, and we're sure that more Xbox games are going to receive discounts when Amazon's sales event properly begins soon. For now, check below for all the best Xbox game deals we've seen so far.
Today's best Xbox Series X and S game deals
What better way to 'kick off' the sales than with the latest EA Sports soccer title? At half price, this is a tremendous saving and represents the best time to purchase this incredible sports title if you've been holding off since launch.
UK price: Amazon - £34.99
At just two bucks shy of the game's lowest ever Amazon price on record, this is a superb price for EA Sports College Football. No rush on this one as the game always seems to be reliably in stock, but well worth keeping an eye on over the Black Friday sales period.
Price check: Amazon - $41.99
A pretty wonderful saving for Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws. This is a value-packed way to check out the open-world game for the first time, as the limited edition comes with a bunch of extra content via digital download.
UK price: Amazon - £56.99
One of the year's best racing games at half price? Absolutely sign us up. We think F1 24 is a blast thanks to its moreish F1 World mode and a revised career mode with plenty of extra features and elements compared to previous entries.
Price check: Amazon - £27.97
While it hasn't been everyone's cup of tea, Starfield is still worth checking out at this price especially if you're not an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. At 40 bucks you're getting a massive single-player sci-fi adventure that's had some quality of life additions since its rocky launch, making it better now than it's ever been.
UK price: Amazon - £29.68
It wouldn't be a deals roundup without a mention of Sonic, and being able to buy one of his best modern games at less than 20 bucks is a steal. The game has had plenty of free content updates since launch, and it'll give you hours of speedy open-world adventuring. Not to mention a banging soundtrack.
UK price: Amazon - £18.99
These are some of the best Xbox Series X games you can buy for less, and it's great to see Amazon apply such steep discounts to games that came out in 2024. Out of these picks, we'd personally recommend EA Sports College Football 25, Star Wars Outlaws and F1 24, largely thanks to the value on offer at these low prices.
Oh, and if you're looking for a new gamepad to pair with some of these games, be sure to check out our Black Friday Xbox controller deals page, which we're updating regularly in the run-up to the sales event.
And if you're not in the US or the UK, check the list below for all the best prices for these Xbox games in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.