Save big on Star Wars Outlaws, College Football 25, and more with these Black Friday Xbox game deals at Amazon

Amazon has a range of excellent early Black Friday Xbox game deals that are well worth checking out if you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Especially as many of them are currently half price.

Right now, you can save big on many of the year's best Xbox games, including EA Sports College Football 25 at $41.99 (was $69.99), F1 24 at $34.99 (was $69.99) and Star Wars Outlaws - Limited Edition for just $49.99 (was $69.99).

These are just a handful of Black Friday Xbox deals available now, and we're sure that more Xbox games are going to receive discounts when Amazon's sales event properly begins soon. For now, check below for all the best Xbox game deals we've seen so far.

Today's best Xbox Series X and S game deals

These are some of the best Xbox Series X games you can buy for less, and it's great to see Amazon apply such steep discounts to games that came out in 2024. Out of these picks, we'd personally recommend EA Sports College Football 25, Star Wars Outlaws and F1 24, largely thanks to the value on offer at these low prices.

Oh, and if you're looking for a new gamepad to pair with some of these games, be sure to check out our Black Friday Xbox controller deals page, which we're updating regularly in the run-up to the sales event.

And if you're not in the US or the UK, check the list below for all the best prices for these Xbox games in your region.