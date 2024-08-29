Save big on Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at Walmart ahead of Labor Day

Interested in buying a Nintendo Switch Lite console but have been waiting for a discounted price? You might want to check out the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals over at Walmart as the retailer has a number of colorways discounted ahead of next week's Labor Day sales.

For instance, right now you can pick up the gray Nintendo Switch Lite for just $165 (was $199) at Walmart. That's a sizeable $34 saving and actually matches Amazon's lowest-ever price for the handheld console. Meanwhile, the dark blue model has seen a rare discount, and it's down to $172 right now.

There are also savings to be had for the Turquoise (currently $173.95) and Coral Pink (currently $172) variants, though these appear to be very limited in stock. So it's best to act soon if you're planning on purchasing either of these eye-catching colorways.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a strictly handheld version of the popular console, meaning it can't be docked for play on TV. However, it makes up for this with impressive portability. Its compact size and light weight make it an excellent travel companion, and for those who like to spend lots of time outdoors.

While it can't be used for TV play, the Switch Lite is still compatible with all Nintendo Switch games both physical and digital. There's still a microSD slot here, too, meaning you can make use of the best SD cards for Switch if you need a little extra storage. And you probably will if you're planning to download a lot of titles, as you're only getting 32GB from the console itself.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best prices for the Nintendo Switch Lite in your region. Alternatively, you can browse our full Labor Day sales hub page too.