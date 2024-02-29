Samsung's Odyssey Neo G8 4K gaming monitor has had its price slashed by almost a half

One of the absolute best 4K gaming monitors has just received a frankly superb discount over at Amazon as the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 has dropped to almost half price. This makes it one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen in a while.

This excellent display, capable of 4K resolution, a 1m/s response time and refresh rates of up to 240Hz, usually sits at an exceptionally premium price tag of $1,500. Now, it's hit its lowest ever price at Amazon, taking it down to $791.84 at the time of writing. We won't lie; that's still a hefty price, but certainly more manageable for those in the market for a staunchly high-end monitor for less.

For those looking for something cheaper, Samsung has also discounted the Odyssey G5 gaming monitor from $329.99 to just $279.99. While also 32-inch and offering 1m/s response time, specs are pared back to 1440p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. Even still, it's a superb choice for console players as both PS5 and Xbox Series consoles support 1440p output for certain titles and many have performance modes offering 120fps.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch 4K gaming monitor: was $1,499.99 now $791.84 at Amazon

Save $708 - Those looking to create a premium gaming setup will be able to save money in doing so with this steep Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 discount. Granted, it's still not what we'd call 'cheap,' but this is the lowest price it's ever been at Amazon. Price check: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Just $10 shy of its lowest ever Amazon price, this is a monitor we'd recommend to those not willing to shell out for a more premium offering. With 1440p and 165Hz support, this is still an excellent gaming monitor that's well worth your money. Price check: $329 at Walmart

Not in the US? Fear not as we've rounded up the best prices in your region for the above Samsung Odyssey monitors in a handy list below.

