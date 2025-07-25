You can save big on PS5 consoles and bundles at Currys right now – including up to £90 off the Black Ops 6 bundle

Currys picks up the Prime Day slack

Black Ops 6 bundle
A couple of weeks ago, Amazon Prime Day didn't really deliver the goods when it came to solid PS5 console deals. Thankfully, UK retailer Currys is picking up the slack with its Sony Summer Sale.

Headlining the discounts is easily the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PS5 bundle. The bundle with disc drive included is currently down to £434 (was £479) at Currys. Though if you want to save even more, you can opt for the Digital Edition bundle. This doesn't come with the disc drive, but it's available for an impressive £339 (was £429) at Currys. Both bundles naturally include a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, too.

If you'd prefer, the consoles alone are also discounted, without a copy of Black Ops 6. However, these do come in at the same price - £434 for the console with disc drive, and £339 for the Digital Edition. On that note, I'd recommend going for the Black Ops 6 bundle just to have something to play.

PS5 Slim disc-drive console deals

PS5 Slim - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle
PS5 Slim - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle: was £479 now £434 at Currys

This is an excellent saving if you're looking for a PS5 that can play physical media, as it ships with a disc drive. The included copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a nice bonus, too.

PS5 Slim
PS5 Slim: was £479 now £434 at Currys

Alternatively, if you'd prefer not have a copy of Black Ops 6, the console by itself is available at the same discounted price at Currys.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition console deals

PS5 Digital Edition
PS5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £339 at Currys

You can save even more cash if you don't mind the lack of a disc drive here. You're still getting a copy of Black Ops 6, too, so if you're not wedded to physical media, this is the one to go for.

PS5 Digital Edition
PS5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £339 at Currys

Once again, if you'd just prefer the console on its own, that's also available as an option at Currys.

Not in the UK? Check the list below to see all the best deals on PS5 consoles and bundles in your region.

