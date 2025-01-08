When and where to pre-order the Midnight Black PlayStation Collection: launch times, info, and best links to bookmark in the run-up to release
If you want to know when and where to pre-order the new PS5 Midnight Black Collection then I am here to help. I've done my best to carefully lay out all the pertinent info, as well as the best early links and retailers to bookmark now ahead of when pre-orders go live.
Cutting to the important timing information pre-orders for the Midnight Black Collection launch in most regions at PlayStation Direct and other participating retailers at 10am local time on January 16. The products then officially release on February 20.
This new wave of Midnight Black PS5 accessories consists of the PlayStation Portal handheld, the DualSense Edge controller, the Pulse Elite headset, and the Pulse Explore earbuds.
The Portal will be priced at $199.99 / £199.99; the DualSense Edge at $199.99 / £199.99; the Pulse Elite at $149.99 / $129.99; and the Pulse Explore earbuds will come in at $199.99 / £199.99. Broadly speaking, those list prices are all in line with the existing white versions of these accessories, but the DualSense Edge's UK price reduction is welcome.
While these versions aren't listed as limited edition, we know that new variants and colorways of excellent PS5 hardware can be popular and intensely sought after, so that's why I'm here to give you all the best information on when and where to pre-order the PS5 Midnight Black Collection when they go up for pre-order next week.
When and where to pre-order the PS5 Midnight Black Collection
We've broken down the new Midnight Black Collection into pre-order segments for all the different products with the best links to bookmark and check for listings now ahead of them becoming available. Remember, pre-orders open on January 16 (confirmed for 10am local time at PS Direct, with other retailers going live that day too), and the products actually launch on February 20.
Midnight Black PlayStation Portal pre-orders
US pre-orders
The best place to begin your search for a Midnight Black PlayStation Portal pre-order will be straight at the source at PlayStation Direct, but other retailers should be getting in on the action and you can check with them below in the run-up to release.
Also check listings at: Amazon | Walmart | Target | Best Buy | GameStop
UK pre-orders
If you're in the UK, your best bet for now is to bookmark the official Portal page at PlayStation Direct given we know that the slick Black variant will be available there when pre-orders open on January 16th at 10am.
Midnight Black DualSense Edge pre-orders
US pre-orders
The DualSense Edge in Midnight Black is a thing of beauty and means that anyone who has built a black setup but held off getting the premium pad can now strike and enjoy the controller in a slick black colorway when pre-orders go live.
Also check listings at: Amazon | Walmart | Target | Best Buy | GameStop
UK pre-orders
The Midnight Black DualSense Edge will appear on the main Edge listing page at PlayStation Direct UK too when pre-orders go live, so this is the page to bookmark now if this is what you're after from the new collection.
Midnight Black Pulse Elite pre-orders
US pre-orders
The slick black colorway now extends to the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset, new in 2024, and now means the set comes in all black. Perfect for a black PS5 setup that's also in need of an audio upgrade. Pre-orders go live at 10am local time on January 16 here too.
Also check listings at: Amazon | Walmart | Target | Best Buy | GameStop
UK pre-orders
Going live at 10am GMT on January 16, the Pulse Elite in Midnight will be available to buy at PlayStation Direct for those in the UK too and it's almost certainly the best place to start.
Midnight Black Pulse Explore pre-orders
US pre-orders
The PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds are some of the finest I've ever tested, and now they'll come in black too to offer extra sleekness. They're perfect for the Portal too so a new Midnight Black portable PS5 setup could be very attractive to some when pre-orders go live next week.
Also check listings at: Amazon | Walmart | Target | Best Buy | GameStop
UK pre-orders
Those in the UK pining for black Pulse Explore earbuds will be delighted to know that they too can bag the new buds from 10am on January 16. A superb way to kick off the year and breathe life into your PS5 setup.
