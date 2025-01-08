When and where to pre-order the Midnight Black PlayStation Collection: launch times, info, and best links to bookmark in the run-up to release

If you want to know when and where to pre-order the new PS5 Midnight Black Collection then I am here to help. I've done my best to carefully lay out all the pertinent info, as well as the best early links and retailers to bookmark now ahead of when pre-orders go live.

Cutting to the important timing information pre-orders for the Midnight Black Collection launch in most regions at PlayStation Direct and other participating retailers at 10am local time on January 16. The products then officially release on February 20.

This new wave of Midnight Black PS5 accessories consists of the PlayStation Portal handheld, the DualSense Edge controller, the Pulse Elite headset, and the Pulse Explore earbuds.

The Portal will be priced at $199.99 / £199.99; the DualSense Edge at $199.99 / £199.99; the Pulse Elite at $149.99 / $129.99; and the Pulse Explore earbuds will come in at $199.99 / £199.99. Broadly speaking, those list prices are all in line with the existing white versions of these accessories, but the DualSense Edge's UK price reduction is welcome.

While these versions aren't listed as limited edition, we know that new variants and colorways of excellent PS5 hardware can be popular and intensely sought after, so that's why I'm here to give you all the best information on when and where to pre-order the PS5 Midnight Black Collection when they go up for pre-order next week.

When and where to pre-order the PS5 Midnight Black Collection

We've broken down the new Midnight Black Collection into pre-order segments for all the different products with the best links to bookmark and check for listings now ahead of them becoming available. Remember, pre-orders open on January 16 (confirmed for 10am local time at PS Direct, with other retailers going live that day too), and the products actually launch on February 20.

Midnight Black PlayStation Portal pre-orders

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Midnight Black DualSense Edge pre-orders

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Midnight Black Pulse Elite pre-orders

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Midnight Black Pulse Explore pre-orders

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

