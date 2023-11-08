This stunning early Black Friday PS5 deal slashes the DualSense Wireless Controller's price to a near record-low

There's rarely been a better time than now to shop for a new, or spare, DualSense Wireless Controller. That's because right now, Amazon US is hosting significant discounts for the PlayStation 5 controller well ahead of this year's Black Friday gaming deals.

Even better, if you want something a bit more vibrant than the standard black or white colors, most of the gamepad's alternate colorways - including Volcanic Red, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and even Gray Camouflage - have also had their prices slashed. They've all dropped to just $49.99 at Amazon, meaning you're getting a slightly better deal for the special colorways which are typically $5 pricier than the standard pad at $74.99.

It's not quite a record-low price for the DualSense Wireless Controller, but it's close. Back in August, the PS5 pad briefly dropped to $49. Right now, then, the discounts are just a buck away from its lowest ever price. This is easily among the best Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen so far, and well worth taking advantage of soon as stock tends to dry up fast when it comes to first-party hardware. A handful of these pads have also been discounted over at Best Buy, so do check out that retailer in case Amazon runs out of stock.

Today's best Black Friday DualSense deals

DualSense Wireless Controller (White): was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The DualSense Wireless Controller doesn't get discounted as often as we'd like, making savings like this well worth looking into. If you're after a replacement or spare for the controller that supports high-quality adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, Amazon's the best place to do so right now. Price check: Best Buy - $49.99

DualSense Wireless Controller (Volcanic Red): was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Want to branch out from the standard colors? The Volcanic Red DualSense is down to the same price as other colors now - and this one only came out recently! Price check: Best Buy - $74.99

DualSense Wireless Controller (Cobalt Blue): was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The Cobalt Blue DualSense offers a nice contrast to the Volcanic Red variant (and also only came out recently), instead offering a cool shade that's reminiscent of the PS5's iconic blue branding. Price check: Best Buy - $74.99

DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue): was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - After a cooler color? The sleek Starlight Blue colorway is also down to $49.99 for those looking for something a bit calmer than the aggressive Volcanic Red. Price check: Best Buy - $49.99

DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink): was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Definitely one of our favorite DualSense colorways, the eye-catching Nova Pink variant is down to $49.99 at Amazon US right now. Price check: Best Buy - $49.99

DualSense Wireless Controller (Galactic Purple): was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The Galactic Purple colorway for the DualSense is another favorite of ours, as we find it complements the cool blues of the touchpad's lights really nicely. Price check: Best Buy - $49.99

DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red): was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The Cosmic Red DualSense is a great choice if you were fancying that limited edition Spider-Man 2 controller, but weren't quite able to meet the rush for stock. Its similarly Spidey red is still very pleasing. Price check: Best Buy - $74.99

DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage): was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - One of the more eye-catching color variants for the DualSense, the Gray Camouflage model smartly weaves the PlayStation's button iconography in between the camo pattern. Price check: Best Buy - $49.99

