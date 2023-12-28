There's still time to save on a PS5 with this discounted Spider-Man 2 bundle

If you've been waiting on a good Playstation 5 Slim deal in the after-Christmas sales, you're in luck; this is the best one you'll find, and it includes the brilliant Marvel's Spider Man 2, to boot.

Despite being so newly released, there has been a slew of bundle deals on offer in recent months, including this deal knocking the price down to $499 at Walmart, a sweet $saving that effectively gives you a fantastic game for free - plus, the bundle includes the detachable disc drive. Sweet.

Previously, other major retailers had similar deals available, but right now this is one of the few deals remaining. Amazon also has a similar deal at the same price, as does Best Buy, although it's unclear if these offers include the disc drive.

While the PS5 doesn't offer much more in terms of performance when compared to the standard model, it takes up significantly less real estate while still packing a full 1TB of usable storage.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock in for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive giving you the option of playing physical games. We're expecting stock to sell through very quickly here, so be sure to act fast!

Not in the US but still on the lookout for the best PS5 deals? Take a look at the best offers in your region below.

Looking to deck out your PlayStation 5? Be sure to browse our guide to the best PS5 SSD and the best PS5 controllers.