There's still time to save on a PS5 with this discounted Spider-Man 2 bundle
Typical Parker Luck
If you've been waiting on a good Playstation 5 Slim deal in the after-Christmas sales, you're in luck; this is the best one you'll find, and it includes the brilliant Marvel's Spider Man 2, to boot.
Despite being so newly released, there has been a slew of bundle deals on offer in recent months, including this deal knocking the price down to $499 at Walmart, a sweet $saving that effectively gives you a fantastic game for free - plus, the bundle includes the detachable disc drive. Sweet.
Previously, other major retailers had similar deals available, but right now this is one of the few deals remaining. Amazon also has a similar deal at the same price, as does Best Buy, although it's unclear if these offers include the disc drive.
While the PS5 doesn't offer much more in terms of performance when compared to the standard model, it takes up significantly less real estate while still packing a full 1TB of usable storage.
PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart
Walmart currently has stock in for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive giving you the option of playing physical games. We're expecting stock to sell through very quickly here, so be sure to act fast!
Not in the US but still on the lookout for the best PS5 deals? Take a look at the best offers in your region below.
Looking to deck out your PlayStation 5? Be sure to browse our guide to the best PS5 SSD and the best PS5 controllers.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine has previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, as well as an advocate for internet safety and education, and has also made a point of using her position to fight for progression in the treatment of diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or showing people pictures of her cats, Mr. Smith and Heady.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Allisa James