The PSVR 2 just hit its lowest ever Aussie price – now just AU$549

After weeks of having to stare at all-time low prices across the US and UK, Aussies are finally getting their own mouth watering PSVR 2 deal. The standalone PlayStation VR2 and the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle have just hit their lowest prices we've ever seen Down Under, making now a perfect opportunity to step into the world of VR if you’ve been holding out.

You wouldn't know it, given Sony's general silence around its second-gen PSVR, but it's one of the best VR headsets you can buy. If you've been wanting to try it out, AU$330.95 off means there's literally (not virtually) never been a better time.

PlayStation VR 2 | AU$879.95 AU$549 (save AU$330.95) In our PSVR 2 review, we said PlayStation had "nailed virtual reality on its second try" and "set the bar" for future console-based VR sets. The only real issue we had with it was its price, but that might have been another strike in the 'pro' column if it launched at this price. Also available in New Zealand with free delivery for just NZ$573.95.

PlayStation VR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | AU$959.95 AU$629 (save AU$330.95) All the benefits of the regular set with one of the best PSVR 2 games in Horizon Call of the Mountain thrown in for just AU$80, this bundle is very hard to ignore. We think it's the best PlayStation-exclusive PSVR game, and its beautiful world and immersive gameplay make it the perfect first game to play. Also available in New Zealand with free delivery for just NZ$657.59.

The PlayStation VR 2 was released only in February of 2023, and we wouldn't usually see a PlayStation console discounted so heavily so soon… but we aren't too surprised. According to Android Central and based on reductions at Firesprite and London Studio – the studios who made Horizon Call of the Mountain and PlayStation VR Worlds – as well as minimal game releases, Sony has all-but given up on their VR console after okay sales numbers.

Luckily, PlayStation-made games aren't vital to your enjoyment of the PSVR 2, especially at this price. While we had some issues with the battery life of its Sense controllers, the accuracy they provide is superb. Add to that the easy setup, incredible image quality and sharp responsiveness and you've got one hell of a VR gaming experience for less than AU$550.

And, while Sony might not be hell-bent on making new games for it, there's an abundance of games waiting for you to try like Gran Turismo 7, No Man's Sky and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners that provide more than enough for you to get your money's worth.



That's not all, though. Just earlier this month Sony launched a PlayStation VR 2 app on Steam, allowing you to expand your library of PSVR 2 games library by the thousands with the PlayStation VR 2 PC Adapter.

PlayStation VR 2 + PC adapter | AU$974.90 AU$643 (save AU$331.90)

If you don't own a PS5 or are just looking to use the PSVR 2 with your Steam library of virtual reality games, this is the bundle for you. While you're not saving any money on the new PSVR 2 PC Adapter, you do get the PSVR 2 at its AU549 reduced price, or you can get the adapter added to the Horizon bundle for AU$723. It's simple – just plug in and play.

The PSVR 2 didn't sell as well as Sony had hoped, and because of that they have dropped their development of new games but, according to The Shortcut, sales are surging with this recent bout of discounts we've seen abroad. At this price, the PSVR 2 is a must-have for any gamer with a PS5 or PC who has been looking for inexpensive top-tier VR gaming.