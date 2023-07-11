It's finally happened - a 2TB PS5 SSD is selling for under $100 this Prime Day

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are offering the deepest discount we've ever seen on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB model, taking it below the $100 mark for the first time.

You can currently get your hands on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB for only $99.99 (was $160) for $60 off the MSRP. This is a price that's never before seen as just mere months ago; finding a 1TB model at this price was revelatory. Now, you're doubling the storage for an incredibly competitive rate on one of the best SSDs for PS5 ever made.

It's just a taste of what's currently unfolding in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals, but it certainly doesn't disappoint. This heatsink variant of the Samsung 980 Pro may be two-years-old. However, it still performs as one of the absolute fastest Gen 4 drives you can slot into your PS5 console, with the thick all-around aluminum heatsink is one of the best on the market. We simply don't see 2TB PS5 SSDs retail this cheap, and those that have come close have been from lesser-known brands with a less proven track record.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal this Prime Day

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was $160 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save 38% ($60) - This is the historic lowest-ever price on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB which takes this iconic PS5 drive down below $100 for the first time. Simply put, this hasn't happened before from any of the bigger names, which makes this an absolute all-star buy for getting the best price-per-gigabyte during Prime Day.



Today's best PS5 SSD deal in the UK

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was £161 now 120.79 at Amazon

Save 25% (£40) - While the offer in the UK isn't quite as extensive as the one across the pond, this is still the historic lowest-ever price on the Samsung 980 Pro in the UK, besting the previous rate by a full £20. It's a hard act to follow and the deepest discount with seen on the early Prime Day rollout.



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

If you're in the market for more PS5 SSD deals regardless of brand and capacity then our price comparison technology has you covered. It pulls through some of the best rates it can find on some of our favorite models.

