Hurry! Antonline's PS5 bundle deal that includes a PlayStation Portal is back in stock

Antonline has restocked its PS5 bundle deal that throws in a PlayStation Portal and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $749.99 right now (down from $759.99). This is huge news if you've been chasing PlayStation Portal stock or even looking for the best value PS5 bundle deal this winter.

The big caveat here is that this price represents the combined retail price for all its elements - there's no real money off here by virtue of it being a bundle (unlike when we first covered this bundle in December) despite that quoted $10 reduction.

As you can buy a PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle up at any other major retailer for $499.99 (negating the price of the game), and a Portal (when they come in stock) for $199.99, this makes this particular bundle deal $50 above the sum of its parts (as prices stand). However, this might not matter to some folks, and paying the retail price for all the items included might be worth it in order to get the main attraction here; the PlayStation Portal.

For what it's worth, the elements of this PS5 bundle are top-notch and enable you to scoop up a whole load of hot tech in one fell swoop given its the new PS5 model, a top game, and one of the best PS5 accessories going.

Today's best PS5 bundle and PlayStation Portal deal

PS5 Slim + PlayStation Portal + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $759.98 now $749.98 at Antonline

Save $10 - Not offering the same discount as it did at the end of last year, but this deal returning is still very welcome. This represents the retail price of all parts and doesn't offer any better value than buying the bits individually. However, the PlayStation Portal being available in stock at all does make it incredibly attractive.

Today's best regular PS5 bundle and console deals

If you're only interested in a PS5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, then fear not as we've got you covered there too. Below are the best prices on the console and game, while we've also included some more handy links for checking PlayStation Portal stock.

FAQs

What does the Antonline PS5 PlayStation Portal bundle include? In this Antonline PS5 bundle deal you get: - A PS5 Slim console

- A copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- A PlayStation Portal remote play handheld device

Do you need a PS5 to use a PlayStation Portal? Yes, a PlayStation Portal can only be used in conjunction with a PS5 so that is a pre-requisite. This might also explain why Antonline has chosen to bundle the two items together.

