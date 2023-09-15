Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches in February 2024 for PS5

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to launch on February 29, 2024, for PlayStation 5.

To close out the September 14 State of Play livestream, Square Enix finally announced the official release date for its highly anticipated RPG alongside a brand new trailer, featuring Cloud Strife and friends, new locations like the Golden Saucer, as well as some new appearances fans of the original game may be familiar with, including Vincent Valentine, Cait Sith, and more.

Rebirth is essentially part two of Final Fantasy 7 Remake - which launched in 2020 - and seems to pick up exactly where the previous game left off and will feature "nearly 100 hours of adventure," according to game director Naoki Hamaguchi.

"After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar," Square Enix says. "Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments."

Following the announcement, the studio shared several letters from the team, including producer Yoshinori Kitase who discussed what players of the original can expect and hinted that we'll be seeing the recreation of one of the game's most iconic scenes, which we won't spoil here.

"We know fans are dying to see one scene in particular," he said, which has fans online going wild.

Despite featuring 100 hours of content, in a separate interview with the PlayStation Blog creative director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed when Rebirth will end in terms of the story, saying, "Although there are some changes in the order of the locations, the locations depicted in this title extend up to “The Forgotten Capital.”

Ahead of the launch, Square Enix is also releasing a Twin Pack, which includes Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the graphically enhanced and expanded version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Preorders are now available for the Twin Pack, as well as for the collector's edition, which comes with the game, steel box, artbook, soundtrack, extra digital goodies, and a statue of Sephiroth.

