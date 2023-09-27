The Callisto Protocol headlines PS Plus Essential games for October 2023, just in time for spooky season

Sony has officially confirmed the selection of monthly free games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in October 2023, and one of 2022’s goriest horror titles, The Callisto Protocol, is included, just in time for Halloween.

From Tuesday, October 3 to Monday, November 6, those subscribed to any tier of PS Plus will be able to add The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West to their game libraries at no extra cost. Once claimed, they’ll be able to download and play the three titles at any time, as long as they’re still an active PS Plus member.

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October are:🚀 The Callisto Protocol🚜 Farming Simulator 22🤠 Weird West

While The Callisto Protocol didn’t release to overwhelmingly positive reviews, there’s no doubt that it’s very visually impressive - even the eyeballs in it have ray-traced reflections , which is a small but impactful detail.

Speaking of The Callisto Protocol, it was confirmed last week that creator Glen Schofield has decided to leave Striking Distance Studios to "pursue new opportunities", a move which he described as “bittersweet”. This follows recent staffing reductions at the studio - it was reported in August that 32 employees had been laid off .

As for October’s other PS Plus games, Farming Simulator 22 is, as the name suggests, a farm sim game which allows players to tend to animals, grow and harvest crops, and generally get stuck into farming life and its challenges over the different seasons. Meanwhile, Weird West is a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West in a sandbox world, developed by Devolver Digital.

If you’ve not already grabbed this month’s lineup of PlayStation Plus games , there’s still time to do so. Active subscribers have until Monday, October 2 to add Saints Row (2022) , Generation Zero and Black Desert - Traveler Edition to their library.