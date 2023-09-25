Marvel’s Spider-Man Peter Parker actor says he’ll play the role to his “dying breath if they'll let me”

The voice and motion capture actor of Peter Parker in Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man series, Yuri Lowenthal, has expressed that he hopes he’ll be able to keep playing the superhero “forever”.

Speaking on ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast, Lowenthal expressed that he’s glad, first and foremost, that he was given the opportunity to play Peter Parker in the first place.

"I'll be honest, I'm just excited that at my age they still let me play Spider-Man, or [that] they ever let me play Spider-Man in the first place," the 52-year-old actor said. "I'll do it to my dying breath if they'll let me because I love it so much, and I love working with [Insomniac Games] so much and I love what they do.

“I love being Spider-Man. It is the best,” he continued. “I'll do it forever if they ask me to, but I also understand if at some point they're like, 'You know what, we're going to have to switch gears’, and I'm like, 'You know what? I had a good run.' Not everyone can say that they do what I get to do. So I’m happy right now. Even if it ended today I'd be like, 'I did that.' But I also hope it goes on forever.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is, of course, the next installment in Insomniac Games’ web-slinging series - it’s set to swing exclusively onto PS5 on October 20.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the sequel will have a similar runtime to the first game , which, according to data from HowLongToBeat , took most players about 17 hours to complete if they were solely focused on the main story. While that might not be enormous, that fact might come as a relief to some players who've already been struggling to keep up with all of 2023's video game releases.