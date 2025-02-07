PlayStation Plus members shouldn't miss the chance to score the PlayStation Portal at a bargain price with this bundle deal

Listen up PlayStation gamers. If you're an active PS Plus member, you can secure some fantastic discounts at PS Direct when you buy two eligible items.

Right now, on Sony's official storefront, buying two PS5 accessories with a total of more than $100 will net you 20% off each. Yes, that includes hugely popular items like the PlayStation Portal and DualSense Edge, plus various standard DualSense designs.

This means that a PlayStation Portal and Midnight Black DualSense, for example, come to a combined total of $219.98 (or $55 off) before tax.

That same deal is available in the UK too, where purchases of two PS5 accessories with a total of more than £100 will also receive a 20% discount on each.

To give you an example of the bargains to be had over there, as a PS Plus member I can grab the PS Portal and Fortnite DualSense controller, two items I've had my eye on, for just £219.98 (down from £274.98) - a meaty £55 saving.

This is a fantastic little deal and I would recommend taking advantage of it if you were looking at higher ticket items including the PS Portal and DualSense Edge. These almost never get substantial discounts, so pairing it up with a spare controller is a brilliant way to save.

Not every item is eligible, however, so make sure you look for those with the orange "Deal" badge. Pre-orders are also excluded. You can see the full terms and conditions on the banner image of the PS Store website.

If you're interested in other PS5 accessories, see our PS5 Midnight Black collection pre-orders guide.