Baldur's Gate 3 success means "room for this type of game" says director

Larian Studios says it can continue to make big games like Baldur's Gate 3 in the future due to its recent success.

Game director and CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, recently shared an article on Twitter by PC Gamer that praised Baldur's Gate 3, responding by saying that the game's positive reception and success means the studio can continue to make games like it.

"So proud of my team - none of us can believe this is really happening," Vincke said. "But the greatest thing about all of this is that we can continue to make games like this."

So proud of my team - none of us can believe this is really happening. But the greatest thing about all of this is that we can continue to make games like this. Yes, they are risky and ambitious and stuff sometimes goes wrong but it’s what the studio was created for. Bg3’s… https://t.co/aTTcWW5PeBAugust 17, 2023 See more

The director added that its success proves that there is room in the industry for games like the turn-based RPG, saying: "Yes, they are risky and ambitious and stuff sometimes goes wrong but it’s what the studio was created for. BG3’s reception shows there is room for this type of game. I hope we get many more like it."

Baldur's Gate 3 launched on August 3 for PC and quickly became one of Steam's biggest games ever. Within its opening weekend, it racked up a concurrent Steam peak of 809,012 players - at the time of writing - and even went on to beat the count a week later.

The game has been received that it's overtaken The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-reviewed game of 2023, with a 97/100 rating on Metacritic, while Zelda sits at 96/100.

Larian released hotfix four last night, however, due to some problems that were causing the game to crash, the developer rolled back the patch. Unfortunately, those who saved the game after the hotfix was implemented won't be able to load their saves until it's reinstated.

If you're just getting started in Baldur's Gate 3, you can check out our best class guide to find out the best way to play. There's also our list of the best PC games you can play right now.