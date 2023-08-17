Baldur's Gate 3 saves won't work after hotfix 4 rollback

Larian Studios has rolled back the latest Baldur's Gate 3 patch for causing crashes, but recent saves have been made temporarily unplayable.

The developer released hotfix four last night and, like previous small patches of its kind, was intended to tweak some features and fix some issues that the game has been experiencing. However, hours later, Larian released a post on Twitter, saying that it has rolled back the hotfix due to unexpected problems.

"Due to a build error causing new crashes, we’ve rolled back hotfix four for the time being. We'll re-release it as soon as we’ve fixed the cause," Larian said.

Unfortunately, those who were playing the game while the hotfix was implemented and saved their data since updating won't be able to load those saves until the developer has re-published hotfix four.

"To clarify, we’ve rolled back to hotfix three, so you can keep playing! You just won't be able to load saves from today’s hotfix four until it’s pushed live again. Apologies," the studio added.

As Larian explained, players will have to wait until the patch gets rolled out again to play their most recent save and there's no estimated time right now when this will be.

Baldur's Gate 3 has had a massively successful launch, overtaking The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-reviewed game of 2023, with an impressive 97/100 rating on Metacritic.

Following the success, Larian Studios CEO and founder Swen Vincke revealed a rough outline of what players can expect with upcoming patches and confirmed that the first major update will feature 1,000 fixes and tweaks.

Hotfix four was supposed to be the next step until it was rolled back, but patch one will follow afterward, then patch two - which will incorporate some requests from the community. This update could perhaps even include the highly-requested ability to change their appearance in-game, which is apparently being worked on right now.

