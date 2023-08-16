Baldur's Gate 3 first major update will have 1,000 fixes and tweaks

Larian Studios confirms that the first major Baldur's Gate 3 update will feature 1,000 fixes and tweaks.

Following a massively successful launch, Baldur's Gate 3 will soon receive its first major patch that will include a ton of changes. Larian Studios CEO and founder Swen Vincke recently shared a post on Twitter to talk about the positive feedback the game has received and laid out a rough roadmap for the future (via VGC).

"We're all very enthused by your feedback," Vincke said. "It's very rewarding. Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions. Current roadmap: a) Hotfix four, b) Patch one (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch two. The latter will already incorporate some requests."

The patch doesn't have a release date and can expect Hotfix four to arrive beforehand - which usually features a series of bug fixes. As for the player "requests" that Larian will incorporate, the studio's director of publishing, Michael Douse recently responded to a fan who asked for the ability to change their appearance in-game.

Douse simply responded by saying, "Things are being cooked", which clearly suggests that Larian is currently on working something.

Right now, players are unable to change anything about their physical appearances - like hairstyle, facial markings, and eye colour - after creating their character at the start of the game. Larian hasn't shared any more details just yet, but it would be nice if an 'edit character' feature was added to the game, perhaps with the first major update.

The success of Baldur's Gate 3 in its first two weeks has surpassed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-reviewed game of 2023. The game is now sitting at a 97/100 rating on Metacritic, with Tears of the Kingdom not far behind with a score of 96/100.

