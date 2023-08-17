Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 has preloading, unlike PC

Baldur's Gate 3 is set to launch on PlayStation 5 next month and Larian Studios is letting players preload it.

Larian Studios has announced that P55 users will be able to preload Baldur's Gate 3 ahead of its official launch on September 6 two days early. Players who pre-ordered the standard edition will be able to install and preload the game starting on September 4 at 16:00 UTC / 5pm BST / 9am PDT / 12pm EDT.

Those who've pre-ordered the digital deluxe version will be glad to know they will get Early Access to Act One on September 2 and can start preloading as early as August 31 at 16:00 UTC / 5pm BST / 9am PDT / 12pm EDT.

PS5 players, prepare for adventure.Pre-loads for @baldursgate3 begin August 31st for Digital Deluxe Edition owners.Not Pre-Ordered? There's still time: https://t.co/9o4pk7qn58 pic.twitter.com/p5mPH8NxFxAugust 16, 2023 See more

There's still time to pre-order the game for players who don't mind spending four days' worth of game time in the first Act. Unfortunately for PC players, preloading wasn't available prior to its release, so they were forced to install the massive 122GB game on day one.

Both the PC and PS5 version of Baldur's Gate 3 were originally scheduled to launch on the same day - September 6 - but Larian moved the PC release forward to August 3, mainly due to the game clashing with the highly-anticipated launch of Starfield.

The game's first two weeks since launch have been massively successful, with the title quickly becoming one of Steam's biggest games ever during its opening weekend and even solidifying itself as one of the best-reviewed games of 2023.

Game director and CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, shared his thoughts on the game's positive reception, saying the success means that the studio can continue to make more big games like it.

"So proud of my team - none of us can believe this is really happening," Vincke said. "But the greatest thing about all of this is that we can continue to make games like this."

