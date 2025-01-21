One of the worst Resident Evil games could be getting another re-release according to new ESRB rating

Resident Evil 6 could be getting a re-release on modern consoles

An ESRB rating for the game has been assigned for 'Xbox Series' platforms

If real, it's more likely to be another remaster and not a full-blown remake

It's looking like an older Resident Evil game is going to be getting the current-generation re-release treatment. And this time it's what many fans would consider to be far and away the worst mainline game in the series - Resident Evil 6.

An ESRB rating spotted by VGC has assigned an M (Mature 17+) rating to Resident Evil 6, specifically for 'Xbox Series' consoles. If it's the real deal, then it's likely the 2012 action horror game could also make the jump to PS5 and potentially the Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Resident Evil 6 has been ported to more modern systems. Originally a PS3 and Xbox 360 title, it later received re-releases on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch alongside the original Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5. Oddly, there don't appear to be accompanying ESRB ratings for these games for current-generation systems.

And no, this latest version of Resident Evil 6 probably isn't going to be a remake along the lines of Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 4. Not only because we'd be skipping Resident Evil 5 here, but also because there probably isn't much appetite for a remake of a game that's largely regarded as one of the franchise's weakest entries.

Instead, it's more likely to be another remaster, perhaps adding 4K support at up to 120Hz. I'd also expect online co-op to be included for each campaign, as well as a likelihood of all previous DLC being included at no extra cost.

Of course, it is nice to see Capcom future-proofing its older games like this. The developer has been excellent for this recently, preserving classics in collections like Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2. However, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Resident Evil 6 being playable on modern hardware via backwards compatibility, this one would be a bit more of a damp squib.

You might also like...