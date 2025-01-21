Will the Nintendo Switch 2 feature Hall effect thumbsticks? It seems likely thanks to reliable leaker

It seems likely that the Nintendo Switch 2 controllers will feature Hall effect components

This is based on the claims of a leaker we now know is reliable

The technology could help eliminate Joy-Con drift

Hall effect thumbsticks could be a real game-changer for the Nintendo Switch 2, with the magnetic technology potentially eliminating the dreaded Joy-Con drift that plagued the original console.

Many are wondering whether the upcoming system will feature Hall effect components or not and, while we don’t know for sure, it seems highly likely. As noted by VGC, someone we now know to be a reliable leaker has stated that this will be the case.

A user going by the handle ‘NextHandheld’ posted a photo purportedly showing the Nintendo Switch 2 all the way back in December. Many doubted its veracity but, looking at it now with the benefit of hindsight, it’s hard not to conclude that it was the real deal.

We see the side of the console held horizontally, showing off the new mechanism where the Joy-Con controllers attach. Everything lines up perfectly with the 3D render shown in the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer, suggesting that this leaker was really in possession of a genuine console.

In addition to leaking the system’s color scheme - black, orange, and blue - ‘NextHandheld’ has also hinted that it will feature Hall effect thumbsticks based on an alleged “behind the scenes” teardown. This definitely seems plausible, as it would immediately help address one of the biggest complaints with the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re fortunate enough to have never experienced Joy-Con drift, it is a defect that can develop on either thumbstick. It causes the system to register a directional input that isn’t there, making it difficult to play most games. Just imagine trying to win a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe match when your kart is constantly steering to the left.

Despite having never formally acknowledged the problem, Nintendo does offer free repairs for those with affected Joy-Con in both the US and the UK.

