The Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive as early as April, per major publisher

A Major gaming hardware manufacturer and publisher has predicted the Nintendo Switch 2 launch window

Nacon suggests it will be between April and September 2025

Nintendo has confirmed the console is coming this year, but not provided any further information on its release

Major gaming hardware manufacturer and publisher Nacon has predicted that the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch as early as April.

In its most recent quarterly report, Nacon stated that it was expecting a successful first half of the 2025/26 fiscal year, which runs from April to September 2025, thanks to "several positive factors."

This not only includes the launch of several delayed hardware products in addition to a release schedule pack with ten new games, but also the anticipated arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The company states that it "already has compatible games and a full range of accessories", presumably referring to the confirmed software backwards compatibility of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The upcoming system was revealed by Nintendo on January 16 in a short first-look trailer. This will be followed by a Nintendo Switch 2 focused Nintendo Direct on April 2, where we will presumably learn more about the console's hardware features and slate of software.

We know that Nintendo is targeting a 2025 release, but the company has not provided a concrete timeline yet. We'll have to wait and see whether Nacon's prediction holds water.

