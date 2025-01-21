The Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive as early as April, per major publisher
Coming soon?
- A Major gaming hardware manufacturer and publisher has predicted the Nintendo Switch 2 launch window
- Nacon suggests it will be between April and September 2025
- Nintendo has confirmed the console is coming this year, but not provided any further information on its release
Major gaming hardware manufacturer and publisher Nacon has predicted that the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch as early as April.
In its most recent quarterly report, Nacon stated that it was expecting a successful first half of the 2025/26 fiscal year, which runs from April to September 2025, thanks to "several positive factors."
This not only includes the launch of several delayed hardware products in addition to a release schedule pack with ten new games, but also the anticipated arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2.
The company states that it "already has compatible games and a full range of accessories", presumably referring to the confirmed software backwards compatibility of the Nintendo Switch 2.
The upcoming system was revealed by Nintendo on January 16 in a short first-look trailer. This will be followed by a Nintendo Switch 2 focused Nintendo Direct on April 2, where we will presumably learn more about the console's hardware features and slate of software.
We know that Nintendo is targeting a 2025 release, but the company has not provided a concrete timeline yet. We'll have to wait and see whether Nacon's prediction holds water.
You might also like...
- From a new Mario Kart to mouse-like controls, these are my six biggest takeaways from the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal
- Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility is ‘the best direction to take’ for players, Nintendo says
- Nintendo will likely avoid the Wii U naming fiasco with the Nintendo Switch 2, suggest analysts
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.