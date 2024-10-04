NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, October 5 (game #482)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #482) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JACUZZI

BIKINI

HANGER

X-RAY

Q-TIP

TOOTHBRUSH

G-STRING

CHAPSTICK

T-BONE

XEROX

HIPSTER

SKIRT

DRILL

FILET

SINK

THONG

NYT Connections today (game #482) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Beef bits

Beef bits Green: Hidden clothing

Hidden clothing Blue: Open wide!

Open wide! Purple: Remember the capital letter…

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #482) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STEAK CUTS

GREEN: KINDS OF UNDERWEAR

BLUE: INVOLVED IN A DENTIST VISIT

PURPLE: BRANDS THAT HAVE BECOME GENERIC TERMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #482) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #482, are…

YELLOW: STEAK CUTS FILET, HANGER, SKIRT, T-BONE

FILET, HANGER, SKIRT, T-BONE GREEN: KINDS OF UNDERWEAR BIKINI, G-STRING, HIPSTER, THONG

BIKINI, G-STRING, HIPSTER, THONG BLUE: INVOLVED IN A DENTIST VISIT DRILL, SINK, TOOTHBRUSH, X-RAY

DRILL, SINK, TOOTHBRUSH, X-RAY PURPLE: BRANDS THAT HAVE BECOME GENERIC TERMS CHAPSTICK, JACUZZI, Q-TIP, XEROX

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Phew! I cut this one close, losing all three guesses before I'd solved a single connection, but managing to complete the game with no further mistakes. And it is undeniably a hard one. Even yellow – supposedly the easiest group – featured four answers of which I only knew two. The connection was STEAK CUTS, and I got FILET and T-BONE, but hadn't really heard of HANGER and was only vaguely aware of SKIRT. Ditto KINDS OF UNDERWEAR – BIKINI, G-STRING and THONG were OK, but I do not really know what a HIPSTER is.

Fortunately I managed to get blue and purple first, after a lot of thought, and scraped home with no room for further error.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 4 October, game #481)

YELLOW: CONCAVITY DENT, DIMPLE, DING, DIVOT

DENT, DIMPLE, DING, DIVOT GREEN: SMALL AMOUNT DAB, DASH, DOLLOP, DROP

DAB, DASH, DOLLOP, DROP BLUE: DISNEY CHARACTERS DAISY, DALE, DOC, DORY

DAISY, DALE, DOC, DORY PURPLE: ___ DATE DELIVERY, DINNER, DREAM, DUE