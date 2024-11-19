Nitro Deck discounts have arrived ahead of the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals - including a huge record-low price on the Retro Purple model

It's time once again to highlight a few superb Nitro Deck deals. Our favorite Nintendo Switch accessory is enjoying some fantastic discounts before Black Friday has even started.
Right now, no one is offering a better deal than Argos over in the UK. The popular retailer has dropped the price of the limited edition Retro Purple Nitro Deck to just £49.99 (was £79.99). That's a record-low price for this model specifically, beating Amazon's previous best by a solid six quid.
Across the Atlantic, we have the Nitro Deck+ receive some cash-saving coupons over at Amazon US. Right now, both the Clear Black and Clear White models are $59.99 (was $69.99) when you check the coupon box on the store page. The discount will then be applied at checkout. This also marks the first time the Nitro Deck+ has received a substantial US discount, even if it is by way of a coupon.
US shoppers can also save $5 on most of the standard Nitro Deck colorways with coupon, bringing them down to just $44.99 (was $49.99). Overall, these are easily some of the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've seen so far, and we highly recommend checking them out if you want an excellent way to enhance your Switch's handheld mode.
Today's best Nitro Deck deal in the UK
This is an absurdly massive saving on the Nitro Deck - Retro Purple Edition. This special model comes with a carry case and a handful of thumbstick caps, currently making it the most value-packed Nitro Deck option available on the market. We just hope you like GameCube purple as it's the only colorway enjoying this discount right now.
Today's best Nitro Deck deal in the US
You can now save a tasty 10 bucks off the best Nitro Deck model out there. It improves on the base model with better build quality, six remappable buttons and an option for a HDMI connection, allowing you to use it as a controller for docked TV play. Remember to check the coupon box on the store page for the discount to apply at checkout!
Clear White: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
UK price: £79.99 at Amazon
If you'd prefer the standard Nitro Deck model as an entry point, then you're in luck. There's currently a $5 coupon available on the store page. Just make sure to tick that box for the discount to be applied at checkout.
UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon
We consider the Nitro Deck to be one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, and indeed one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers available today. While there is some getting used to its relatively bulkier size, it remains a fantastic way to play your Nintendo Switch games in portable fashion.
Not only does it act like a protective shell for your Switch tablet, it offers numerous improvements such as drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks, remappable buttons and overall superb build quality. We gave the original Nitro Deck a full five stars in our review as a result. The Nitro Deck+ meanwhile is also a very impressive upgrade, and is the model we'd recommend if you have the cash for it and want the best possible portable experience.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best Nitro Deck deals in your region.
