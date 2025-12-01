As the Cyber Monday deals come thick and fast, I'm reaching the point of no return when it comes to buying a Nintendo Switch 2; either I buy now or risk losing out on a good deal, and discounts aren't likely to pop up again this year.

If you've been following our Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals coverage, you'll have seen that there are cut-price console bundles to be had. Now these aren't huge price slices, as one might see in the PS5 deals, but they are enough to make me feel like the Nintendo tax has been bypassed a bit.

Thing is, despite buying the original Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales in the year it launched, I don't think I'll be doing the same with its successor; that's even though I'd previously written I'd hold off until Black Friday to get the Switch 2.

Now that decision, at least at the time of writing, is down to the fact that I've got a huge backlog of games and consoles to play them on. While I don't identify as a gamer per se, I'm lucky enough to have a PS5, Xbox Series X, a mighty PC, a Steam Deck, a Switch, and more. That also means I've my gaming attention is torn between platforms, and too often I get choice paralysis and then don't know what to play.

More pertinent, I've been playing Hollow Knight Silksong, and I'm not sure I can get any more games until I feel I've thrown myself enough at its challenging action to justify moving on. I also want to make some headway in Baldur's Gate 3, too, as I'm way behind on that.

So I'm stopping myself from pulling the trigger on these Nintendo Switch 2 deals, despite wanting a new console.

However, if you lack the gaming backlog I have and want a new Nintendo machine, then these Switch 2 deals are hard to argue against. Check my picks of the Nintendo Switch 2 deals I'd buy, if I weren't being so stubborn with myself.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals

Save 3% Nintendo Switch 2 Console: was £395.99 now £385 at EE EE has slashed £10.99 off the price of the regular Nintendo Switch 2. No, this isn't the biggest deal ever - but it's an impressive saving given how new the console is.

12 months Nintendo Switch Online included Save £58.97 Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was £488.96 now £429.99 at My Nintendo Store UK Right now, if you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle at My Nintendo Store, you get a free 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership and a cute Luigi Ornament. According to Nintendo, this saves you a total of £58.97 compared to buying each individual item on its own.

