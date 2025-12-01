I don't think I'll buy a Nintendo Switch 2 this Cyber Monday, but you definitely should

Now's the time to grab a Switch 2... if you don't have a gaming backlog

The Nintendo Switch 2 – Mario Kart World bundle and Donkey Kong Bananza in front of a blue background with the words TechRadar Cyber Monday Deals written on it.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

As the Cyber Monday deals come thick and fast, I'm reaching the point of no return when it comes to buying a Nintendo Switch 2; either I buy now or risk losing out on a good deal, and discounts aren't likely to pop up again this year.

If you've been following our Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals coverage, you'll have seen that there are cut-price console bundles to be had. Now these aren't huge price slices, as one might see in the PS5 deals, but they are enough to make me feel like the Nintendo tax has been bypassed a bit.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle
Save 7%
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was £429 now £399.99 at Argos

UK retailers are racing to discount the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle and the best price right now is at Argos!

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza
Save 9%
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza: was £484 now £439 at very.co.uk

Now this is a bundle absolutely worth putting in your basket. A Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza essentially nets you the new console and two of its best games to date at a discounted price. Not one to miss if you're shopping for gift ideas!

Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Save 3%
Nintendo Switch 2 Console: was £395.99 now £385 at EE

EE has slashed £10.99 off the price of the regular Nintendo Switch 2. No, this isn't the biggest deal ever - but it's an impressive saving given how new the console is.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle
12 months Nintendo Switch Online included
Save £58.97
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was £488.96 now £429.99 at My Nintendo Store UK

Right now, if you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle at My Nintendo Store, you get a free 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership and a cute Luigi Ornament. According to Nintendo, this saves you a total of £58.97 compared to buying each individual item on its own.

