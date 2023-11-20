This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is one of the best Black Friday offers that I've seen so far this year

If you’re after a shiny new Nintendo Switch OLED, the latest incarnation of the hybrid Nintendo Switch console, then this superb value bundle offer is for you. Nintendo is known for its enticing Black Friday gaming deals, especially when it comes to console bundles so the arrival of a compelling offer this year shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

An opportunity to pick up a console and a top game for less, console bundles are

a fantastic option if you are wholly new to the Nintendo Switch while also offering a more cost-effective way for existing owners to upgrade to the more recent Nintendo Switch OLED model. Boasting a brighter screen, enhanced speakers, more internal storage, and other small improvements, the Nintendo Switch OLED is by far the best way to enjoy some of the best Nintendo Switch games right now.

This particular bundle includes a Nintendo Switch OLED console (in the bright Neon Blue and Red colorway), a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership voucher, and a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Although Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is frequently found in Nintendo Switch bundles, this is one of the first offers I have seen that includes the Nintendo Switch OLED model rather than the base Nintendo Switch.

This makes my current favorite this Black Friday, especially when you consider that this bundle is priced at £309.99 - which is the same as buying just the console on its own.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deal

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership: £309.99 at Nintendo

The best OLED bundle right now - This is the best Nintendo Switch OLED offer that I have seen so far this year and is my personal top pick for a bundle right now. It includes a Nintendo Switch OLED console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership for the price of just the console alone. Price check: £309.99 at John Lewis

One of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an absolutely fantastic casual racing experience either solo or with friends. Its local multiplayer capabilities make it the perfect fit for the detachable Joy-Con controllers, while its simply incredible visuals are one of the best showcases of the Nintendo Switch's graphical capabilities. Its accessible mechanics also make it an absolutely perfect game to play with kids.

The game has also recently received substantial post-launch downloadable content (DLC) in the form of the booster course pass, which includes a tonne of fan-favorite retro tracks like Coconut Mall and adds a handful of new characters such as Peachette for just £22.49.

No matter where you are, we've sourced the very best Nintendo Switch deals in your region below.

Don't miss out on other brilliant Black Friday Nintendo deals. See our roundup of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals or the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals for more.