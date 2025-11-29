This massive Nintendo Switch 2 twin-game Cyber Monday bundle won’t be cheap forever – so stop monkeying around and grab it

By published

Get Donkey, pay peanuts

The Nintendo Switch 2 – Mario Kart World bundle and Donkey Kong Bananza in front of a blue background with the words TechRadar Cyber Monday Deals written on it.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Even with Black Friday over, many fantastic gaming bargains remain. One you absolutely should sleep on is this Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle with a copy of Donkey Kong Bananza, which you can still buy from Very for just £439 (was £489).

Honestly, I'd say this is the best Nintendo Switch 2 deal in the UK right now. Bought separately, its constituent products would cost you £35.98 more, which is a decent saving given how new much of it is.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza: was £489 now £439 at very.co.uk

This bundle deal nets you the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle (which includes a digital copy of the popular racing game) plus a physical copy of Donkey Kong Bananza. It's a brilliant way to start your Nintendo Switch 2 collection with two stellar games out of the box.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: was £429 now £399 at very.co.uk

If you're only bothered about the Mario Kart World bundle, don't worry: Very has a great Cyber Monday bargain for you on that as well, cutting even more of its list price, with £30 off. They're far from the only ones though, with retailers offering the following prices discounts.

Price check: Argos - £399.99 | John Lewis - £399.99 | Amazon - £399 | My Nintendo Store - £429.99 | Game - £429.99 | The Game Collection - £404.95 | ShopTo - £429.85

In my book, the games you get with this bundle are two of the best Nintendo has released in a while. Playing Mario Kart World for the first time, I loved how it breathed fresh life into the format and made multiplayer feel even more high-energy.

Meanwhile, for me, Donkey Kong Bananza is the best outing the character's had in years. There's a spark to its innovative, destructive gameplay that captured me in a way no Donkey Kong title has since the Super Nintendo – it really does give the Switch 2 the killer single-player exclusive it needed.

Coupled with the polished gameplay experience the Nintendo Switch 2 offers, these games will give you hours and hours of enjoyment. And that convenient – not to mention more affordable – bundle makes it a great choice as a Christmas gift for a loved one. Or yourself: you know you've been extra good this year.

If you're looking to see which other bargains are already available, don't forget to check our Cyber Monday gaming deals roundup for the latest offers.

Josh Russell
Josh Russell
Reviews Editor

Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee. 

