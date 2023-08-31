A new Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition has just been announced

Nintendo has announced the new Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED console, and it's going to be available on October 6, 2023. Pre-orders are available now through Nintendo directly with a price of $349.99.

Revealed during the recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, the console becomes the latest in a growing list of themed Nintendo Switch OLED variants, and its release is roughly in line with the game's - it'll come two weeks before Wonder releases. Coming together means it could provide a perfect opportunity for fans of Mario and Nintendo to embrace the upgrade to OLED, or to jump in at the deep end for those who have yet to pick up what is one of the best handheld games consoles.

In terms of design, the Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch console certainly lives up to its namesake as both the dock and the Joy-Cons are adorned in the plumber's iconic colorway. Things are kept quite understated instead of being too over-the-top however, with a silhouette of Mario in the bottom left-hand corner on the dock, and a group of golden coins painted on the rear I/O. The details are quite subtle.

As with some other high-profile Nintendo Switch games that have received custom console variants, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, no copy of the game is included in the package physically or via download. You can pre-purchase now from the My Nintendo Store in the US for $349.99, with availability in the UK and Australia likely forthcoming.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the biggest upcoming games for fans of old-school 2D platformer action. It's been 10 years since the last official mainline release, with New Super Mario Bros. U hitting shelves digitally and physically back in 2013. While this title did get a Nintendo Switch port in early 2019, fans wanting something wholly original have waited a while. Teaming it with this special console design seems like the perfect way to welcome the series back to the fore.

