My beloved SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is discounted in the spring sales, and for the love of heck, please buy this headset

I am once again highlighting the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless - my favorite headset ever - as one of the best gaming deals available right now.

The headset is discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale right now, but you'll have to be quick as the sale ends tonight!

The UK's price cut is a bit more, seeing the headset plummet to £248.03 at Amazon (it was £329.99). This sizeable 25 percent discount brings the price right down to one of its lowest of the past year. It's been a few quid cheaper a couple of times, but this really is a price you can be happy committing to.

Sadly, there's not quite the same price cut on the headset at Amazon US, which is $295.73 (was $349.99) there. However, some of us are seeing eligibility for an extra $30.74 to be taken off at checkout, so it's definitely worth looking at if that pops up for you. That would take it down to $264.99, its lowest price since late January.

Today's best gaming headset deal

was £329.99 now £248.03 at Amazon This is my favorite gaming headset ever made, and getting it for this heavily discounted price represents excellent value for money. It's only been a few pounds cheaper than this twice this year, so it really is a good price and offers attractive value if you've been eyeing up the premium headset. Note that this is for the PlayStation and PC variants. US price: $295.73 at Amazon (was 349.99)

I am always advocating for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, and such discounts make it even easier to recommend than ever.

I currently use it as my go-to headset on PS5, and it is superb, no matter what I play. In addition to offering that excellent SteelSeries audio quality straight out of the box, it also has an excellent design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious battery solution that means you'll never run out of juice, and a terrific DAC unit.

If you're looking for the latest lowest price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless wherever you are in the world, then check out our price-finding tech below.