My beloved SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is discounted in the spring sales, and for the love of heck, please buy this headset

One of the best for much less

I am once again highlighting the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless - my favorite headset ever - as one of the best gaming deals available right now.

The headset is discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale right now, but you'll have to be quick as the sale ends tonight!

The UK's price cut is a bit more, seeing the headset plummet to £248.03 at Amazon (it was £329.99). This sizeable 25 percent discount brings the price right down to one of its lowest of the past year. It's been a few quid cheaper a couple of times, but this really is a price you can be happy committing to.

Sadly, there's not quite the same price cut on the headset at Amazon US, which is $295.73 (was $349.99) there. However, some of us are seeing eligibility for an extra $30.74 to be taken off at checkout, so it's definitely worth looking at if that pops up for you. That would take it down to $264.99, its lowest price since late January.

I am always advocating for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, and such discounts make it even easier to recommend than ever.

I currently use it as my go-to headset on PS5, and it is superb, no matter what I play. In addition to offering that excellent SteelSeries audio quality straight out of the box, it also has an excellent design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious battery solution that means you'll never run out of juice, and a terrific DAC unit.

If you're looking for the latest lowest price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless wherever you are in the world, then check out our price-finding tech below.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

