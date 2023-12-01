More Resident Evil remakes are on the way says Capcom: "please look forward to it"

It’s been confirmed that more Resident Evil remakes will be made in the future, although it’s not currently known which classic horror game will be revamped next.

As reported by IGN , one of the directors of 2023’s Resident Evil 4 remake , Yasuhiro Anpo, was asked during a PlayStation partner awards event if Capcom is interested in making more remakes, to which he replied (translated from Japanese by IGN Japan): “Yes. We’ve released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more.”

Furthermore, he added that the specific game that the company remakes next “is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it.”

Anpo went on to discuss the fact that unlike entirely new games, remakes already have fans that played and enjoyed the original games, “which can be seen as an advantage.” He added that the developers are “very grateful to users that are vocal about their opinion,” since games can then be developed with those opinions in mind.

It’s clearly a formula that’s worked well so far with the existing Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4 remakes. This year’s Resident Evil 4 remake has been nominated for The Game Awards’ coveted Game of the Year accolade, as well as the awards for Best Audio Design and Best Action/Adventure. It remains to be seen how it fares during the event though, which will be taking place on December 7.