Microsoft is testing friend requests on Xbox Series X - a feature that's been missing since the Xbox 360 days

Microsoft is currently testing Xbox 360-style friend requests on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Microsoft announced the news via its official Xbox X / Twitter account which stated it plans to reintroduce the older friend request system. Screenshots accompanying the post-show that there will be a menu within the 'People' tab that shows friend requests you've both sent and received. Players will also have the option to adjust friend requests via their privacy settings or turn the feature off entirely should they prefer.

We’re re-introducing friend requests! You will be able to send, accept, or delete friend requests, in addition to following or being followed by others. We are testing with Xbox Insiders now and look forward to sharing more later this year on a full rollout. pic.twitter.com/dQCNEtGBtkSeptember 11, 2024

The accompanying Xbox Wire post explains that this friend request system is currently being tested within the Xbox Insider program for Alpha Skip-Ahead users specifically, and Xbox expects to share more information on a full rollout of the feature sometime this year.

For those potentially worried about losing their friends lists when the update is made, Xbox reassures in a follow-up post that: "your existing mutual friends will update automatically with this change once we roll it out. You'll stay friends with people who had also added you as a friend previously and continue following anyone who hadn't."

Xbox confirms that the follower system will still remain in place and work as it always has. However, friend requests will act as a "two-way, invite-approved relationship," thus giving players a lot more control over their Xbox mutuals. I can imagine many disabling the follower features entirely in favor of a more tried-and-true friend request system.

In other news, Microsoft has revealed more details on its upcoming Xbox Game Pass Standard tier, which does away with 'day one' releases that'll now be exclusive to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier.

