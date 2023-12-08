Last Sentinel is prepared to transport players to the uneasy world of dystopian Tokyo

We've just got a first look at Last Sentinel, the upcoming sci-fi dystopian open-world game made by Lightspeed LA, a division of Lightspeed Studios known for working on PUBG Mobile.

The short and mysterious trailer depicted a cinematic scene of cyborgs hiding from hostile enemies. After a fight breaks out, the protagonist, Hiromi Shoda, swoops in to save the day and rescue the survivors. We also get a final shot of a stunning futuristic city in the distance, full of towering skyscrapers and neon lights.

Last Sentinel is currently being led by Steve C Martin, who is known for working on Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) and Red Dead Redemption. The rest of the team is also full of equally skilled developers, some of whom have worked on titles like The Last of Us and Jedi: Fallen Order.

“Last Sentinel epitomizes the vision of Lightspeed LA—a commitment to immersive storytelling and player-centric design. We aim to redefine gaming narratives by prioritizing creativity and leveraging our expertise to offer players rich and rewarding experiences,” said Martin in a statement during The Game Awards 2023.

We saw a great deal of excellent new games announced at this year's game awards. If you're a fan of indie games, then you'll be happy to know that the Untitled Goose Game's developers are releasing a new adventure game called Big Walk. At the same time, the iconic World of Goo is getting a sequel. For bigger games, there's been some terrific news for God of War Ragnarok fans, as a new roguelite DLC has just been announced, and Hideo Kojima revealed his newest game titled OD. It was a fantastic night full of excellent games with tons of great trailers to sit back and enjoy.

If you're a fan of the twists and turns of sci-fi dystopias, then be sure to check out the best story games and best RPGs, which are available to play right now.