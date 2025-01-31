I've just received a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary restock text message from the EE Store, so you might want to check your phone today for possible stock updates

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary stock might be available to day by invitation

The EE Store is sending out special text messages with links to customers

There hasn't been a proper restock of the PS5 Slim bundle in weeks

The EE Store is currently sending out invites via SMS to invite you to buy a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary bundle so keep your phone nearby if you're an EE customer, or were recently.

I swapped from EE to O2 during Black Friday last year, but I still get text messages from the EE Store about offers and deals. I received a tempting one this morning inviting me to buy a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary bundle that includes the Limited Edition PS5 Slim bundle, an extra Midnight Black DualSense, and a £50 EE Gamecard voucher, all for £539.

As a result, it's very much worth checking your phone and keeping it nearby just in case you've been holding out for a PlayStation 30th Anniversary restock.

Interestingly this really is limited to the text message invites too; you can't navigate to the bundle on the EE Store website on mobile or desktop. Instead, you're greeted with a message stating "You can't get there, from here."

(Image credit: EE)

The message goes on to say "If you're looking for the Sony PS5 Digital 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, you need to access via a special link we've issued to customers."

The EE store has been one of the few places where at least one item of the 30th Anniversary Collection has stayed somewhat available. In fact, right now, you can still get the DualSense controller there, but there is a catch. It can only be added to PS5 consoles to form a bundle. We've got those bundles and links below if that's something you'd consider.

Sony PS5 Slim disc console + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £509 at EE If you scroll down to the bundle section on this PS5 Slim listing page you'll see the bundle with the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller. You can save £19.99 according to EE by going with this bundle.

Sony PS5 Slim digital edition + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £429 at EE The best EE PS5 bundle on the digital console that gets you the 30th Anniversary DualSense is this one for £429 if you fancy going big this weekend - plus it'll save you £14.98, according to EE, in the process.

