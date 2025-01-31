Is Fortnite down? Yes, but not for very long

Fortnite servers are currently down for scheduled maintenance

The maintenance started at 4am EST / 9am GMT / 8pm AEDT

The game should be back online from 6.30am / 11.30am / 10.30am AEDT

If you're having trouble getting online for your Fortnite fix this morning, there's a very good reason for that – Epic Games has started some scheduled maintenance that has taken down everything except the game's website.

According to the Epic Games status board, the maintenance started at 4am EST / 9am GMT / 8pm AEDT. If all goes well, the game should be back online 6.30am / 11.30am / 10.30am AEDT, although there's always the chance of delays.

The reason for the maintenance is the v33.30 update, which promises to bring Fortnite OG Season 2 – as Epic Games states in the post on X / Twitter below.

Cuddle up and sleep tight, only one more Knight until OG Season 2.P.S. you can grab the OG Pass (and every other) with a Crew Subscription 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/CSkPdcPvqhJanuary 30, 2025

That means the short-term pain of being unable to start your matchmaking this morning should soon be replaced by the joy of seeing the return of the Tilted Towers and more.

If you're unfamiliar with Fortnite OG, it launched back in November 2023 and brought the game back to its 2018 map. You can see the trailer for Season 2 below.

Shifty’s Back… ALRIGHT | Fortnite OG Season 2 Returns January 31 - YouTube Watch On

The return of the Tilted Towers won't be the only nostalgic treat once the update rolls out – there'll also be Small Shield Potions and raft of other classic features for fans of Fornite's earlier incarnation.

It shouldn't be long now until the maintenance is finished, but we'll update this story with any news of delays.

