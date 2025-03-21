I'm not going to Amazon for Xbox controller deals next week, as Argos is currently letting you save up to 30% off seriously good gamepads

Deals
By published

The best Xbox controller deals ahead of Amazon's sales next week

Xbox Wireless Controller deals
(Image credit: Future)

Forget next week's Amazon sale, you can save up to 30% off some of the best Xbox controllers at Argos right now.

The pick of the litter is certainly this Thrustmaster Heart Xbox controller discount, which brings it down to an impressive £62.99 (was £89.99) at Argos when you use the coupon code GAMING30 at checkout. That's a superb 30% off and easily the best discount for Thrustmaster's Hall effect-powered controller we've seen to date.

Next, the coupon code GAMING20 can be used to save 20% off a couple more awesome Xbox pads. First up is the excellent Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra which goes down to £143.99 (was £179.99) with the coupon code. Then isthe PDP Victrix Gambit Prime which drops to £55.99 (was £69.99), again with the code.

Finally, folks can save 10% off the Xbox Wireless Controller and some of its colorways with code GAMING10. That includes the Carbon Black variant for £44.99 (was £49.99) when the code is applied at checkout.

Today's best Xbox controller deals in the UK

Thrustmaster Heart
Thrustmaster Heart: was £89.99 now £62.99 at Argos

This is the first major discount we've seen for Thrustmaster's Hall effect controller. With sublime feeling sticks and generally solid build quality, I think this is a much more reasonable price compared to its retail rate. Remember to use code GAMING30 at checkout to receive the discount!

View Deal
Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra
Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: was £179.99 now £143.99 at Argos

Argos's discount takes this premium controller down to a more affordable price, putting it more in line with the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core gamepads. With a built-in screen for on-the-fly customization and an included charging dock, this is a seriously impressive do-it-all wireless controller for Xbox and PC. Use the code GAMING20 at checkout to receive the discount.

View Deal
Victrix Gambit Prime
Victrix Gambit Prime: was £69.99 now £55.99 at Argos

A more budget-friendly version of the Victrix Pro BFG, the Gambit is nonetheless a fantastic wired Xbox and PC controller with great build quality and comes with a range of swappable sticks, d-pads and thumbstick gates. Get code GAMING20 typed in at checkout for the full discount.

View Deal
Xbox Wireless Controller
Xbox Wireless Controller: was £49.99 now £44.99 at Argos

It's not the best ever UK price we've seen for the Xbox Wireless Controller, but it's not too far off with this 10% discount at Argos. This Carbon Black variant also ships with a USB-C cable for wired play, or for charging up a Play & Charge pack (sold separately). Use code GAMING10 to get your discount here.

View Deal

Argos has been on a bit of a deals hot streak recently. We're currently seeing some excellent rates on many of the best Xbox controllers here. But the retailer has also hosted a pretty groundbreaking discount for the PS5 Pro - again with that GAMING10 coupon.

My pick of the bunch here has to be the Thrustmaster Heart. While I did lament its lack of features and no wireless connectivity in my review, I still found much to like with it. That includes a pair of utterly sublime feeling Hall effect sticks which I believe are some of the best around. I'm also a fan of its unique black / white aesthetic which certainly makes it stand out from the crowd.

Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates on these Xbox controllers in your region.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

