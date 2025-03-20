I nearly just bought a PS5 Pro at Argos thanks to this 10% off deal

No, I'm not making this up: the PS5 Pro just hit a new lowest-ever price in the UK thanks to a coupon available at Argos and I very nearly just bought one.

Said coupon saves you a substantial 10% off the PS5 Pro, and brings the price of the enhanced console down to £629.99 (was £699.99) at Argos. The coupon code is 'GAMING10' (without the inverted commas, of course), which you can enter at checkout to shave £70 off the price of the console.

For many - and almost for myself - this will take the PS5 Pro down to a more reasonable price for those who really want to experience the visual upgrades it brings to the best PS5 games. And while I won't personally be pulling the trigger today (having just invested pretty heavily in a retro Dreamcast collection), it may well be the start of similar deals happening at retailers beyond just Argos.

Today's best PS5 Pro deal in the UK

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £629.99 at Argos The PS5 Pro is currently available for the lowest price we've seen at any UK retailer to date. Just note that the discount isn't automatically applied; you'll need to enter the coupon code GAMING10 at checkout in order to get your £70 off.

I won't beat around the bush, the PS5 Pro is typically a hard sell despite its numerous enhancements. While a 2TB SSD, better overall visuals and performance, and bespoke tech like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) are all welcome upgrades, £700 is a lot to ask for a mid-gen refresh.

That's why I'm highlighting this Argos deal today. A 10% discount via the coupon code is a substantial drop and might just be the convincing you need to upgrade from the base console to the PS5 Pro.

But don't just take my word for it. In his review, TechRadar Gaming managing editor Rob Dwiar awarded the PS5 Pro four out of five stars. He praised the Pro's very noticeable visual and performance upgrades, adding that Wi-Fi 7, 2TB of storage, and the impact of PSSR on games were all extremely welcome improvements over the base model.

Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates on the PS5 Pro in your region.