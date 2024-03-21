How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024

If you're wondering how to watch the Future Games Show tonight then we've got you covered. Here are all the details on when and where you can watch the Spring Showcase, as well as key details about who's presenting it, what games are confirmed to appear, and more.

Cutting to the important stuff, you can watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase tonight, March 21, at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8pm GMT. It'll be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X, TikTok, GamesRadar, IGN, Gamespot, BiliBili, and the PAX East Twitch Channel so you'll have plenty of options in terms of where to catch it. We've embedded the YouTube link below for your convenience too.

But what can you expect to see? Well, first of all, there are some stellar presenters to guide you through the evening with Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI) and Samantha Béart (Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3) hosting the show.

There will be more than 50 games featured in the show, with plenty announced already that'll whet the appetite. For example, three that I'm excited about are Still Wakes the Deep - the new first-person narrative-driven horror game from The Chinese Room; the action RPG No Rest for the Wicked, the next game from the studio behind the Ori series; and Enotria: The Last Song another action RPG but inspired by Italian folklore.

My personal highlights and excitement aside, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase will include six world premieres, some exclusive trailers, and a 'Ones to Play' feature that will highlight some games that will be immediately available to try with downloadable demos.

If you like your video game events long and with extras, then the Spring Showcase has you covered there too with a new post-show segment, the Future Games Show Expansion Pack, following directly after the main show. This will offer further deep dives into games featured in the main Showcase while also offering some tasty and exclusive tidbits of news.

If this has piqued your interest then tune in to the Future Games Show Spring Showcase tonight at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8pm GMT.

