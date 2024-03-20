PDP Rematch Glow 'Grand Prix Peach' edition launches just ahead of Princess Peach: Showtime!

Gaming peripheral manufacturer PDP has launched a brand new variant of its Rematch Glow controller, this time featuring Princess Peach on a motorcycle.

Coinciding with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! on March 22 for Nintendo Switch, this version of the Rematch Glow, known as 'Grand Prix Peach,' references the princess's look in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe while riding a motorcycle. The black backdrop is lined with branding and iconography from across the Mario Kart series and this is the part that glows in the dark.

The controller is available to purchase now at Amazon and it's currently listed for $44.99 / £51.59. A 'Grand Prix Peach' travel case has launched alongside the gamepad, which looks like it will useful for safely storing your Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch OLED console when taking it on the go. This comes in at $19.99 / £21.49 and also glows in the dark after being exposed to light for a period of time. Both the controller and travel case are expected to ship around the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! this Friday.

One of its nicest yet?

In our review, we found the PDP Rematch Glow controller to be a decent option for Nintendo Switch players, albeit with some notable drawbacks. The glow in the dark effect itself isn't fantastic and the lack of gyro aiming makes it a poor fit for games like Splatoon 3 which heavily rely on the tech.

That said, we really enjoy the overall aesthetics of the Rematch Glow and its various designs, and this 'Grand Prix Peach' model may just be the best looking yet. We also love the impressive 40-hour battery life via Bluetooth, and the addition of two programmable back buttons useful for secondary inputs in the best Nintendo Switch games.

