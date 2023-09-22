Princess Peach Showtime release date, gameplay, and everything we know

Princess Peach: Showtime is scheduled to release in late March 2024, marking the launch of the first game starring Princess Peach as the protagonist in almost 20 years, and there’s a lot to look forward to. Straying from the traditional location of the Mushroom Kingdom which we typically see in Mario games, this adventure with Princess Peach should be on your radar of upcoming Nintendo Switch games if it’s not already.

Initially announced in June 2023 as an untitled Princess Peach game, we’ve now got a release date and title, so we can start counting down the days until launch and get excited about how this game will differ from a standard Super Mario Bros. title.

With Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the Super Mario RPG Remake launching at the end of 2023, we've got a lot of exciting Mario content to look forward to already this year, but here’s everything we know about Princess Peach: Showtime so far to hopefully get you excited for an alternate adventure.

Princess Peach Showtime - cut to the chase

Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024. Due to being a Mario Bros. adjacent story, it was only ever going to be a Nintendo system exclusive.

As the first Princess Peach-central game for the series in 18 years, it's got some pretty big boots to fill. The last Mario game to feature Princess Peach as the protagonist, Super Princess Peach, was released in 2005 for Nintendo DS. While it doesn't quite rank as one of the very best Nintendo DS games, it’s still worth checking out if you’re looking for a pretty-in-pink game to spend your time playing while you wait for the launch of Showtime.

Princess Peach Showtime trailers

The most recent trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! walks us through the story of the game, where Peach and two toads are visiting the Sparkle Theatre after receiving a flyer for a play. However, when they arrive, the Wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch appear before the trailer begins to show us some in-game footage of Peach jumping into action to save the theatre. The video ends with the release date reveal. Check out the full trailer below:

Princess Peach Showtime gameplay

As the gameplay in the trailer above shows, throughout Princess Peach: Showtime! you will take on several different roles through different costumes, each with unique abilities that will help you progress through the game and face off with the Sour Bunch. Stella, the guardian of the theatre also serves as Peach’s form of attack within the game, breaking parts of the set that are blocking you from progressing through various levels.

However, Stella alone isn’t enough to complete Showtime and save the plays that have been stolen, which is where Peach’s theatrical abilities come in incredibly handy - Peach can take on several alter egos during the game and these are the key to success.

Depending on which play you are working toward saving, Peach will have an outfit change and take on numerous different abilities to coincide with each new area. For example, the newest trailer shows off Kung-Fu Peach, who is quick to attack and engages in fast combat similar to swordfighter Peach, whereas Detective Peach relies on her ability to discover clues and solve mysteries rather than getting so hands-on with the Sour Bunch. These different settings and abilities are bound to shake up the in-game content and keep things exciting rather than the game following the traditional platforming element of Mario titles.

In addition to this, each setting appears to have a number of mini-game-like sections, such as what appear to be quick-time events during combat, or icing a cake as Patisserie Peach, so we're anticipating a lot of variety within the different areas you explore and Peach’s many forms. A lot of these minigames appear to function similarly to Mario Party, where things are timed and fast-paced to keep players on their toes, all without disrupting the pace of the game.

Finally, it seems as if a boss fight concludes each stolen play, which is incredibly similar to reaching the end of a world within a traditional Mario Bros. game and facing off with the boss in Bowser’s Castle. Because of this, we are questioning if each stolen play will serve in a similar way as these worlds, and if this is the start of a series of Peach games.

Princess Peach Showtime story and setting

The story of Princess Peach: Showtime! follows Princess Peach in the theatre, facing off against the Wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch who have taken center stage and made Peach’s perfect performance a terrible tragedy. Because of this, she will have to adorn her best costume and save the play.

Stella, the theatre’s guardian, has noticed what has happened and wishes to help Peach in her endeavors and gifts her a ribbon, which grants Peach a series of abilities that become essential during the adventure and helps perform attacks.

As the title of the game suggests, Princess Peach: Showtime! is set on stage, and takes place at the Sparkle Theatre, which is reflected through the various levels and abilities Peach will adopt throughout the story. Going off the trailers we’ve seen so far, it seems as though Peach won’t venture out of the theatre, and each new setting and play Peach is attempting to save will be constructed using set pieces to coincide with the theme and ability active.

We’ve had a brief look at some of the plays Peach will have to save, such as a museum and a bakery, but we’re hoping to see a look at more of the settings we can expect to explore the closer we get to the release date, hopefully with another in-game trailer a few months before the game launches.

Princess Peach Showtime news

Princess Peach: Showtime! receives a title and a release date

Following an incredibly short announcement trailer, Princess Peach: Showtime has received a more in-depth trailer exploring the story and setting for the game, alongside several in-game features and abilities we can expect Princess Peach to take on during the game. In addition to this, the game has received its full title - Princess Peach: Showtime - and a release date of March 22, 2024.

A Princess Peach game is in the works

Within the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, an untitled Princess Peach game was announced. We didn’t see any in-game content, nor did we receive a title or a release date, and the trailer itself was incredibly short.

