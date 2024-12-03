You're going to want to grab this late Cyber Monday 16-inch MacBook Pro deal

You rarely find a 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, but we’ve discovered a fantastic deal at MacFinder.

For £1,945, you can purchase a refurbished 2023 Apple MacBook Pro featuring the powerhouse M3 Pro processor. This processor enhances performance and efficiency in everything from everyday productivity to demanding creative work. This model has 512GB of SSD storage, giving ample space for your files, applications, and multimedia content. The 18GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking and a seamless user experience.

Available in a striking Space Black finish, this MacBook Pro looks stunning and exemplifies Apple's renowned craftsmanship and design.

By signing up for the MacFinder newsletter, you can save £50 off your purchase. Additionally, you’ll benefit from a two-year warranty to give you peace of mind regarding your investment, alongside one year of battery coverage to ensure long-lasting performance. Plus, there’s an attractive option for 24-month financing at 0% interest, making it easier than ever to get your hands on this high-end laptop without breaking the bank.

The 2023 MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip is a powerful and versatile laptop designed for professionals.

I recently got my hands on this incredible 16-inch laptop with a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, and it's been a game-changer for my work. Whether I’m diving into video editing, tackling 3D rendering, or developing software, it handles everything with ease. The M3 Pro chip really shines, giving me not just power but also impressive battery life, so I can work longer without constantly searching for an outlet.

The Liquid Retina XDR display is something else; it looks stunning, and with ProMotion technology, everything feels super smooth and responsive. Plus, the range of ports—like Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and an SDXC card slot—makes it convenient for connecting different devices and tools.

Overall, this 2023 MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip is more than just a high-performance laptop for me—it's the perfect blend of power and portability that I needed as a professional. It truly steps up my workflow!