Want to upgrade your gaming mouse? The fantastic Razer Orochi V2 is on sale for $45

Back-to-school season is here, and while getting all the essentials for students now is important, you can take advantage of plenty of other back-to-school sales. One such deal is an excellent mouse that complements any PC.

The Razer Orochi V2 is now only $44.99 on Amazon, which is a sizable 36% discount and only a few dollars more than the record-low price. It even comes in three colors - black, quartz pink, and white - though the black one is low in stock, so hurry if that's the color you want.

We gave the Razer Orochi V2 four stars in our review, praising it for its incredibly fast DPI, battery and connectivity options, and customizable designs. So if your child needs an excellent quality and comfortable mouse for their desktop or laptop, this is easily the best mouse (and even the best gaming mouse if your student games) at a solid price.

Back to school Razer Orochi V2 deal

Razer Orochi V2: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

This is an excellent, high-end gaming mouse that can be used for most anything. Thanks to its lightweight, you can comfortably use it for several hours at a time without straining your hand. It also features two connectivity methods, long battery life, and high responsiveness.

The Razer Orochi V2 is a high-quality gaming mouse with impressive specs. It has a 18,000 DPI, is extremely lightweight at just 2.11oz / 60g, up to 950 hours of battery life, Bluetooth wireless and a 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and 60 million click lifecycle. And thanks to this deal, this level of mouse is within budget pricing for those not willing to spend nearly $100 for a top-tier mouse.

The only real downside to this mouse is that it's not rechargeable. Instead it either takes AA or AAA batteries. According to Razer, the mouse lasts 450 hours with AA batteries over 2.4 or 950 hours with a Bluetooth connection, though it drops to 42 hours over 2.4 and 317 hours on Bluetooth when using a AAA battery.

More of today's best back to school sales

For more great deals, check out our Labor Day sales guide, as well as our best cheap gaming mouse deals.