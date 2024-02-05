Upgrade your racing game experience with the Logitech G920 Racing Wheel while this excellent deal is still available

If you love racing games and want to take your experience playing them to the next level, then it’s well worth considering investing in a racing wheel to make them feel more immersive than ever before. Luckily for you, Amazon is currently offering an excellent deal on the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel, bringing one of the best racing wheels down to a very tempting price.

To be exact, the Logitech G920 is currently $229.99 at Amazon , which is $70 off its usual $299.99 price tag. While not the lowest-ever price for the wheel, it’s still a fantastic saving at 23 percent off.

It’s worth noting that this wheel is only compatible with Xbox Series X |S, Xbox One and PC, so anyone looking for something that works with PlayStation consoles is unfortunately out of luck with this one. However, if that fits the brief for you, then you can look forward to using a sleek leather-covered wheel, as well as included steel pedals to make you truly feel like part of the best racing games .

Today's best Logitech G920 racing wheel deal

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer with a love for racing games, this deal on the Logitech G920 racing wheel is well worth considering. It may not be the best ever price for the wheel, but at $70 off it’s an incredible deal for one of the best racing wheels on the market. It even comes with steel pedals included, so you can get fully immersed and feel like you’re behind the wheel of your favorite cars. UK price: was $349.99 now £259 at Amazon

