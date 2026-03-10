Upgrade your gaming setup with these 25+ Razor deals in the big Amazon spring sale — prices from £16.49
Options for all kinds of gamer
Razer is a titan in the gaming peripherals market, offering a vast selection of capable and feature-packed mice, headsets, keyboards, and more at a range of budgets. The Amazon Spring sales event has just kicked off, and there are dozens of Razer deals in the mix, with discounts up to 56% off.
Below I've rounded up all the available price drops — split into headsets, mice, and other gaming peripherals, and organised by discount size so you can easily see where the biggest bargains are. My pick of the bunch is the Razer Basilisk V3, down to just £30.69 (was
£69.99). We awarded this customisable, wired gaming mouse a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our Razer Basilisk V3 review, and it's less than half price right now.
• View the full Amazon Spring Deal Days sale
This Amazon sale is due to run for a full week, and we're expecting new deals to drop each day — I'll be keeping a close eye out for new Razer offers and updating this roundup as the week progresses. Scroll down for a look at all the best bargains available now, or head to TechRadar's Amazon Spring Deal Days live hub for a guide to all the top deals across a range of tech and gadgets.
Razer gaming mouse deals
Razer gaming headset deals
More Razer peripherals deals
