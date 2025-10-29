This Elite Series 2 beating Xbox controller from Turtle Beach is packed with features and now heavily discounted
Sorry Microsoft, Turtle Beach has you beat
I'm always telling people not to buy the Xbox Elite Series 2. Sure, Microsoft's high-end controller used to be the cream of the crop, but it hasn't been updated for years and it's now poor value compared to much of the competition.
One of its biggest rivals is the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, a sublime pro controller that brings so much more to the table. It's well worth it at full price, but now it's even cheaper than the Elite Series 2 thanks to a mega discount in the UK that takes it down to just £139 (was £179.99) at Amazon.
So what makes it so much better? Well, firstly it benefits from fantastic tactile, clicky buttons and attractive, customizable RGB lighting. You get all the bells and whistles you would get with the Elite Series 2 too, like a handy carry case and charging dock.
Its big innovation, however, is the addition of a convenient color display screen. That's right, this controller has a literal display built into it that you can use to change your settings without the need for any cumbersome software.
Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 alternative deal
This mega £40.99 saving takes the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra down to nearly its lowest-ever price. It's been cheaper a few occasions in the past, but by only £14 or so. High-end features like the in-built screen, tactile buttons, EQ settings, and more make this a worthy Xbox Elite Series 2 alternative.
Price check: Currys - £139 | Argos - £139.99 | Very - £139.99
I awarded this controller four out of five stars in my Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review, describing it as "one of the best Xbox pro controllers" on the market.
Compatible with Xbox and PC, it used to have a prominent place on our guide to the best PC controllers before being edged out by the also excellent Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.
I was formerly a big user of the Xbox Elite Series 2, having picked one up ahead of the Forza Horizon 5 launch. I haven't touched Microsoft's pad since I got my hands on the Stealth Ultra though, as it's simply better in every possible way.
It has all the same great features like trigger locks, remappable rear buttons, not to mention a robust carrying case and charging stand, but benefits from smart new additions like the built-in display and colorful RGB.
I also personally much prefer the mechanical clicky buttons of the Stealth Ultra, which I find to be much more reliable in fast-paced games.
If you're currently outside of the UK, you can check out some other great offers on the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra in your region below.
If you're interested in comparing all of your options, you can also read on for some other top controller recommendations.
