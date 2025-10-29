I'm always telling people not to buy the Xbox Elite Series 2. Sure, Microsoft's high-end controller used to be the cream of the crop, but it hasn't been updated for years and it's now poor value compared to much of the competition.

One of its biggest rivals is the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, a sublime pro controller that brings so much more to the table. It's well worth it at full price, but now it's even cheaper than the Elite Series 2 thanks to a mega discount in the UK that takes it down to just £139 (was £179.99) at Amazon.

So what makes it so much better? Well, firstly it benefits from fantastic tactile, clicky buttons and attractive, customizable RGB lighting. You get all the bells and whistles you would get with the Elite Series 2 too, like a handy carry case and charging dock.

Its big innovation, however, is the addition of a convenient color display screen. That's right, this controller has a literal display built into it that you can use to change your settings without the need for any cumbersome software.

Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 alternative deal

I awarded this controller four out of five stars in my Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review, describing it as "one of the best Xbox pro controllers" on the market.

Compatible with Xbox and PC, it used to have a prominent place on our guide to the best PC controllers before being edged out by the also excellent Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.

I was formerly a big user of the Xbox Elite Series 2, having picked one up ahead of the Forza Horizon 5 launch. I haven't touched Microsoft's pad since I got my hands on the Stealth Ultra though, as it's simply better in every possible way.

It has all the same great features like trigger locks, remappable rear buttons, not to mention a robust carrying case and charging stand, but benefits from smart new additions like the built-in display and colorful RGB.

I also personally much prefer the mechanical clicky buttons of the Stealth Ultra, which I find to be much more reliable in fast-paced games.

