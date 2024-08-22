This best-rated SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon UK

Looking for a gaming headset that we love so much that we feature it in pretty much all our roundups? Right now, you can buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro at Amazon for £249 (was £329.99) as part of Amazon UK's massive gaming week sale and enjoy the ultimate premium gaming headset experience.

It’s a return to the lowest price ever for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro – one we only saw a little earlier this year in the summer. Before then, though, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro never saw as much of a discount. It usually hung around the £270 mark or was more often full price.

It’s an expensive investment but as an example of its quality, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro features prominently in our look at the best PC gaming headsets, as well as the best wireless gaming headsets, and even the best PS5 headsets. Phew, that’s a lot of accolades, so the price makes perfect sense.

Today’s best gaming headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was £329.99 now £249 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is packed with every feature you could want and you can now pick it up for its lowest price ever. It has fantastic drivers to ensure you can hear every tiny detail of your game, but it also has active noise cancellation to block out anything going on around you. There’s endless battery life as you can swap between the two batteries every 22 hours, while there are onboard audio profiles via the included DAC. That also makes it easy to switch between devices as well as mix up the volume between chat and game audio to your liking.

In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review, we called it the “ultimate gaming headset”. It’s expensive and its ANC isn’t quite as unrivalled as it would like, but we love it nonetheless.

I’ve also used the headset extensively with my PS5 having invested hundreds of hours into Fortnite while wearing it, as well as playing more atmospheric games too. It sounds fantastic. It’s certainly expensive but I’m very grateful to get the experience.

In reality, you may find yourself forgetting to change the onboard audio profiles according to the game, and I rarely use the chat mix feature, but it doesn’t really matter. Just in terms of core features, I would be lost without the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. It even feels comfy on my head which isn’t as easy to come across as you’d expect.

While you’re thinking about upgrading your gaming setup, how about looking at the best cheap PS5 game deals happening at the moment? You need to test that audio after all. While it makes sense to buy a gaming headset, you could always take advantage of one of the noise cancelling headphone deals too, although a dedicated gaming solution could be better for you.